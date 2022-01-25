Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $45.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Argus from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

