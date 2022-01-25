Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Schroders alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$48.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 169. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.