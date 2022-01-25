Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

