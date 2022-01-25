Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 10,140 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $130.22 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

