Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 6,662 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 204.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.