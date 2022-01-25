Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 11,717 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,608,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 399,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 204,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 134,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

