Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 34.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 43.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

