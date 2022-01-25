Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

