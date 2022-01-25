Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BB opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

