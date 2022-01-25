Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 11,717 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NYSE CS opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.