Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

