Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.36.

NYSE URI opened at $312.19 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.22 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.