Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $312.19 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.22 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.36.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

