Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,536 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.12. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

