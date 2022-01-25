ScPrime Market Capitalization Reaches $56.56 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $56.56 million and approximately $139,586.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,449,744 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

