Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

