SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,994 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

