Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,319.02

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,319.02 ($17.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($18.35). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.94), with a volume of 7,810 shares traded.

STB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.41) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($25.62) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($24.93) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($21.41) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Trust Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.34).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,319.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.04. The stock has a market cap of £248.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.65.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

