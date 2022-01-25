Sema4’s (SMFR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMFR. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,745 shares of company stock worth $270,520 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

