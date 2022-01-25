Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,405,000 after buying an additional 826,153 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXT opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

