Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SCI opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

