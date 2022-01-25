ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

