Sether Hits One Day Volume of $1,380.00 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Sether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sether has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sether has a market capitalization of $390,235.18 and $1,380.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00041741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.