SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,908 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 407,883 shares in the last quarter.

SNCY stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $93,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,442 shares of company stock worth $15,497,888 over the last quarter.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

