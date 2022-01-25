SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 36.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 163.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

