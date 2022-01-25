SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 3,535 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock worth $202,748. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Several analysts have commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

