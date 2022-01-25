SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,992 HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

