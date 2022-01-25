SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 39,854 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,854 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 113,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock worth $32,667,229. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QS opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

