SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $11,798,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $4,276,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $246,059.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,001 shares of company stock worth $6,214,914.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.