Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $58.91 Million Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $58,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 853,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

BATRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

