Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 184,400 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,400 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bancorporation makes up approximately 2.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $145,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 660,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CADE stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. 17,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

