Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Entegris worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,250,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $6,737,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.80. 11,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,978. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $130.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

