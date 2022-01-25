Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

