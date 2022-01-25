Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st.

TSE SIA traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$14.12. The company had a trading volume of 156,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$946.59 million and a PE ratio of 131.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.17. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.72 and a 12 month high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

