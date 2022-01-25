Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

