Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce sales of $585.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $619.09 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $439.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,740. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.03 and its 200-day moving average is $290.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $157.76 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $20,586,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 173,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

