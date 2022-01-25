Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Silgan were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Silgan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Silgan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.