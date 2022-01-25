Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. Silgan also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.70.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 722,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,240. Silgan has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.