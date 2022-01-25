SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBEAU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

