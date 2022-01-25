Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 1,365 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.90.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

