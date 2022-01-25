Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 5,395 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.