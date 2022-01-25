Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $282.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

