Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 11,515 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Shares of PH opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

