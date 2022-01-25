Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.33 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

