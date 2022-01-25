Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,988 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 6.49% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,472,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

