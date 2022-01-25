Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,770 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

HUBS stock opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $660.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.16 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.