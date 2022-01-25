SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,616 shares during the period. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd makes up approximately 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $49,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,244,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,063,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,223,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,040.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 352,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 321,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,701. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

