Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skeena Resources.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price on the stock.

SKE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,761. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

