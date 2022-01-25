SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of SMBK opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $472.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

