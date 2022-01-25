Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after buying an additional 228,797 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

